‘Tis the season for denim galore

Style advice for the warm months to come

Though the temperature outside has been fluctuating lately between summer-like highs and freezing lows, the transition from winter to spring means that (hopefully) we will be feeling a reliable warmth in the air very soon.With this impending rise in temperature comes the question of how exactly we should update our wardrobes to welcome this bright new season.

Luckily, it isn’t too difficult to dress well this spring. I’ve compiled some of my favorite trends and tips to help you look fabulous from head-to-toe.

If I could recommend one staple piece for this season, it would be denim. There are so many unique and trendy denim pieces available to mix and match, like denim with patches, rips, frayed detail, colorful embroidery and more.

Additionally, don’t let anyone discourage you from wearing denim on denim, whether you decide to rock a denim jacket with a denim skirt or even a denim shirt with jeans.

You definitely need a jean jacket or some sort of lighter jacket to keep you warm against the early spring chill. Aside from denim jackets, another popular option for this season is the army green jacket, which comes in tons of styles by countless brands. As for me, I’ll be sporting my oversized denim jacket with ripped details and intricate lettering on the back, which I bought at PacSun.

Continuing with the denim theme, a bold vintage trend has recently resurfaced: overalls. While they may seem like a difficult article of clothing to pull off, I’m convinced that anyone can make them work. Overalls are taking over stores right now; there are denim pairs in every color, corduroy pairs, overall shorts, overall dresses and countless other variations. Overalls are perfect for layering over cropped sweaters, bodysuits, tank tops or T-shirts. As for me, I currently own three totally unique pairs, two of them from PacSun and one from Urban Outfitters.

Colors, particularly pastel, are all the rage this season. Brighten up your outfit with a pop of pastel on your sweater, blouse, pants, sneakers, booties or even your accessories. My personal favorite colors this season are light pink, light blue and lavender.

As far as patterns go, florals are an obvious classic for the season in which the flowers begin to bloom. Aside from floral patterns, keep an eye out for other bold graphic tees that will help you stand out. For instance, I recently purchased a watermelon tie-dye T-shirt from Urban Outfitters. It may seem a little offbeat, but the return of sunshine is the perfect excuse to go bold when it comes to your wardrobe.

Another amazing way to celebrate the newfound heat is by shedding the turtlenecks and heavy sweaters in favor of an off-the-shoulder top or a sheer top layered over a cute bralette.

Don’t forget about your feet—make sure your kicks are super cool this season by rocking some high tops, platform sneakers and sandals, booties or Birkenstocks. The brighter the color, the better.

Finish off your look with some attention grabbing accessories, like a suede or denim baseball cap, vibrant and uniquely shaped mirrored sunglasses, a standout choker and even mismatched patterned socks.

Let your true colors and personality shine through your outfit choices this spring and don’t be afraid to take risks in the new season ahead.