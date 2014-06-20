Shall we dance?

“The King and I” arrives in Philadelphia

Coming off of a successful Tony Award-winning run on Broadway, the latest revival of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s “The King and I” has begun its U.S. national tour, making its latest stop here in Philadelphia at the Academy of Music at the Kimmel Center.

Widely regarded as one of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s finest works, “The King and I” is based on the memoirs of Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher, who arrives in Bangkok in the 1860s to teach English in the palace of Mongkut, the King of Siam.

Anna and the King represent two very different worlds, Eastern and Western. Because of this they come to many disagreements throughout her stay in the palace. They have a lot to learn from each other’s cultural etiquettes in order modernize the country and prove to the world that Siam is not a barbaric place.

This particular revival of the classic musical is brought to life especially through its fantastic sets, elegant costumes and beautifully colorful lights (all three of which were nominated for Tony Awards in 2015). From the moment the golden and purple curtain opens, the audience is dazzled by the wonderful recreation of 1860s Bangkok. We experience the place and people with the same wonder that Anna does during her arrival in the city. Because of this, Siam truly shines in this production.

The score and songs are reminiscent of the traditional musical theater style that Rodgers and Hammerstein were known for throughout their careers. However, this production puts a twist on this style by adding an Eastern touch, which further immerses the audience into the setting of the show.

The cast of this show did a fantastic job. The audience clearly connected with the chemistry between Anna and the King, played brilliantly by Broadway veterans Laura Michelle Kelly and Jose Llana. Whether they are having a bitter argument, engaging in a thought-provoking conversation or sharing a ballroom dance together, the two of them play off each other extremely well, often with some funny moments.

Much of the energy also comes from the strong ensemble cast of this show. The talented cast embodies the culture of this play’s setting in every scene and they were very entertaining to watch.

Throughout the play, “The King and I” stresses themes of modernization and social reform for the Imperialist nation of Siam. Anna is invited to the palace as the King’s effort to modernize his country. Anna quickly voices her problems with Siamese culture, particularly the King’s practice of polygamy and the gifting of new wives to him by other countries. She makes frequent attempts to enlighten him to more progressive ideas to better his country, especially its treatment towards women. To have these themes present in a musical comedy is something that is rare even today, and the direction ingratiates them well.

Just as the themes are seamlessly incorporated, so too does the musical as a whole feel effortlessly integrated in all aspects. Overall, this production is a very enjoyable and beautiful piece of musical theatre that I would highly recommend to anybody.

“The King and I” is playing at the Academy of Music from March 22 to April 2.