No limits, just a ticket

Study abroad is one of the best opportunities to see the world, all while earning a valuable education to enrich your mind. Fortunately, here at Saint Joseph’s University, Hawks are nothing if not open-minded and curious creatures ready to explore their surroundings. In this issue of The Hawk, our News section is featuring “Hawks Around the Globe”, which considers how students continue to broaden their world view to become #globalhawks. En lieu of this, the Hawk staff decided to answered the question “If you could go anywhere in the world, where you go?” Part of traveling is daring to do more and think broader and that is exactly what each of us considered in our individual reflections. We hope you enjoy our answers:

“…Santiago, Chile. I’ve never been to South America and have always wanted to explore the diverse climates.” -Ana Faguy

“…Acadia National Park. One of my goals is to visit all of the National Parks in the United States and visiting Acadia would be a great place to start my journey.” –Sam Henry

“…California because I’ve always wanted to see the redwoods and the sequoia trees. I feel like I should want to see the Hollywood sign or the walk of fame, but I’d rather see the more natural parts of the state.” –Vivian Milan

“…Japan. Taking advantage of the cultural opportunities in both the urban and the rural environments there would be amazing.” –Mark De Leon

“…Venice because I want to travel the streets in a gondola and enjoy the scenery that is beautiful Venice.” –Charley Rekstis

“…back to Paris to see my friend Audrey. We could walk along the Seine and go back to the Strand bookstore, gossiping about the best pastry shops and rudest suitors for our hearts.” –Victoria Tralies

“…Bruges, Belgium. Its a picturesque town that I would love to explore. I would spend the day admiring the medieval architecture and trying new foods.” –Brittany Swift

“…New Zealand. What other country is so breathtaking and majestic that it’s the real-life stand in for “The Lord of the Rings””? –Rose Weldon

“…Italy, because my minor is Italian and I’d love to spend some time there further immersing myself into the culture and language!” –Franki Rudensky

“…the Galapagos Islands for the weather and exotic animals.” –Nick Mandarano

“…London, because I think it would be cool to go there and study British literature. I’d also like to see the 1975, Ed Sheeran, and other English artists play in their home country.” –Alex Hargrave

“…Ireland because of the lush landscapes, rich history and of course, the beloved Guinness factory.” –Becky Hartman

“…Iceland. There are a lot of musicians I listen to who come from there and I find the culture fascinating.” –Kaitlyn Patterson

“…Cuba because of its unique culture and the distinct colorful architecture.” –Luke Malanga

“…Bora Bora so that I can sleep in a hut on the top of the crystal blue water. Laying in a hammock on a beach and basking in the sun sounds magnificent right now.” –Kellie O’Brien

“…Bali, Indonesia. My cousins live in Bali and owns a section of villas in the Uluwatu village. My mom and I decided that a trip to Bali is on our bucket list for after I graduate from St. Joe’s. I can’t wait to visit, especially since the furthest place I have traveled/flown to is Florida.” –Madison Auer

“…Japan, because of its authentic culture.” –Joey Toczylowski

“…Amsterdam because I want to see the Anne Frank museum.” –Mike Zito

“…Tokyo, Japan because I love big cities, the culture and the cuisine.” -Amy Ferrigno

“…Johannesburg, South Africa. Especially their Apartheid Museum. It’s always been a point in history I’ve always wanted to learn more about and not just through history books.” -Jarrett Hurms