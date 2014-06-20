Reaching for the “Star”

Rob Roy, '19, says that Star Fusion in Overbrook is a good place for a date or atmospheric evening (Photo by Rose Weldon, '19).

Star Fusion is a pleasant culinary experience

Star Fusion is a modern fusion restaurant just down the road from the Overbrook apartments on 58th Street, and one can easily walk right past if he or she is not looking for it.

At the beginning of the meal, the server brought a tea candle floating in water for the table which was a nice touch as it helped to create a refined, but calming atmosphere. The choice of music they played was tasteful and quiet enough to fade into the background while talking, and was perfect for a nice date.

The truly unique part about this restaurant is its fusion of American, Caribbean, and Asian cuisine. To start out, I ordered a taco beef spring roll, which was a mouthwatering combination of spicy and umami flavors.

I sampled the Bang Chicken as an entrée, and was taken aback by the collision of flavors I experienced from it.

The meal seemed to be chicken cooked in a style comparable to that of the ever-popular General Tso’s chicken, that was lathered in a sweet and spicy sauce with a nice kick. For dessert, the creamy and filling crème brulle cheesecake was a decision I’m glad I made.

The restaurant itself has an extremely modern design theme, which keeps things relaxed, but still classy. I managed to get a seat at a table that was set up in the shop window, which turned out to be enjoyable.

One of the major downsides I had with Star Fusion was with the service provided. Their website was difficult to use to make a reservation. The servers were extremely casual, which detracted from the image that the restaurant was trying to put forth.

More often than not, the waiters weren’t attentive to their tables. You really had to ration your drink because a refill was probably quite some time away. The food was also slow to come out, and while it was delicious, the wait was tediously long.

But do you get what you pay for? I’d say so. The food and atmosphere were incredible, and while that doesn’t usually come cheap, Star Fusion’s prices weren’t outrageous. About $75 will cover a nice three course meal for two, with tip included.

So, if you’re looking for a nice place for a dinner date on a college budget and limited transportation, I would definitely recommend trying Star Fusion. It’s a unique adventure in food you probably won’t find anywhere else.

The atmosphere makes the place classy even if the service is otherwise, and you can do it for two without breaking the bank – all of which is sure to impress whomever you decide to take as your guest.