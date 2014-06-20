“Come back to Earth, kid”

Andrew McMahon returns to the music scene with his album “Zombies on Broadway” (Graphic by Kaitlyn Patterson, ’20).

Andrew McMahon’s reflections on life and fame in new album

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness has recently returned to the music scene with their most diverse album yet, “Zombies on Broadway.”

McMahon was the former front man of rock bands like Jack’s Mannequin and Something Corporate.

“Zombies” begins with “Zombies Intro,” a 27 second enigma that includes jumbled singing, instruments, and noises that personify New York City and encapsulate what the album is about.

McMahon’s affections for the city only continue in the next song, “Brooklyn, You’re Killing Me.”

This song features a fast-paced drum beat, spoken verses (which pay homage to the song “I’m Ready” by Jack’s Mannequin), and a simplistic yet catchy chorus. McMahon does not disappoint when it comes to introducing his songwriting skills, as shown in the lyrics, “My hand is a brain-dead magnet so I keep waking up on fire, beneath this low-rise second city that’s turning good men into liars.”

Another pop-influenced song with a catchy chorus is “So Close,” which has McMahon notably singing “That’s the one thing, there’s no safety in desire, preserving life’s as good as dying.” The song is bittersweet, evoking wistful emotions beneath a vibrant exterior.

The next track “Don’t Speak for Me (True),” parallels the other forms of today’s pop music because there are subtle key changes and lyrics that hint at McMahon’s artistry, such as the line, “People try to box me in, telling me to sink or swim, maybe I should sink until I stand.”

Immediately after “Don’t Speak” is “Fire Escape” and “Dead Man’s Dollar,” two more radio-friendly tunes with memorable melodies. “Fire Escape” shows McMahon’s storytelling skills as he sings about love that takes place in New York City, crafting one of his quintessential piano riffs to back up the lines, “You’re my number one, you’re the reason I’m still up at dawn, just to see your face.”

The album takes a darker turn in “Dead Man’s Dollar” by alluding to the downsides that come with fame. McMahon hints at how his absence due to touring is affecting his family, singing “Feels like I’m always leaving I swear to God, one day I’ll be there to help… I want to make a life for you, but I want to live there too.”

This idea of pure, powerful love is continued in the song “Shot Out of a Cannon,” but with a more upbeat tone. McMahon’s strong imagery is prominent here, especially with the lyrics “In the dark… when I’m flying blind, you’ve got a heart like a neon sign.”

The record then reverts back to McMahon’s vulnerability with “Walking in my Sleep,” one of the more emotional songs on the lineup.

Its melancholy tone is extended with the song “Island Radio.” Although the tune is explosive with an exotic feel, as the title suggests, McMahon sings how he “…Can’t spend another night alone, I tried swimming but I can’t get home.”

However, the next track, “Love and Great Buildings,” shows all of his redeeming qualities; his instrumental talent, lyrical skills, and infallible optimism all come together to convey the message of how “Love and great buildings will survive…The best things are designed to stand the test of time.”

Finally, the album closes out with “Birthday Song,” which has an intense impact on any listener even though McMahon wrote the song about himself. This song recycles the theme of “Dead Man’s Dollar” and utilizes a simple piano riff in the chorus.

The record concludes with the lines “So blow out your candles, it’s better than letting them burn out.” Whether McMahon meant this as a prophecy to his audience or as a letter to himself, there is no better way for him to close this chapter than by reminding us of the people in our lives who are truly important.