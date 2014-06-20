Final stretch

Track and Field competes in ECAC’s to round out indoor season

Men’s and women’s track and field concluded their indoor season on March 5 after competing in the Eastern College Athletic Conference Championships (ECAC’s), also known as the IC4A’s for the men’s team.

The women finished in the tenth spot out of 44 teams, a pleasing result for women’s Head Coach Melody O’Reilly.

“That was a huge step up from last year,” O’Reilly said, referencing the Hawks’ 28th place finish last indoor track season.

St. Joe’s was aided by senior Courtney Foster, who was able to strike gold over the weekend, and the distance medley relay that placed second.

Foster’s record breaking time in the 400 meter earned her a school record, and she is now the first woman in program history to have a top-eight performance in the event and just the fourth ECAC champion. The last time the program saw a champion was 26 years ago.

Her preliminary performance in the 400 meter put her in the second fastest heat rather than the first.

Another performance of note was that of the distance medley relay consisting of freshman Emily Bracken, senior Angelena Minniti, senior Sarah Regnault, and junior Cassidy Weimer who earned a silver medal in the event.

This relay was slated to break a school record, and it did just that, along with capturing the first medal in this event in program history.

The 4 x 400 meter relay ran by Foster, sophomore Kelly Liebl, senior Angelena Minniti, and senior Dannah Hayward also broke the school record in the event that was set at the 2015 ECAC’s.

The women’s side had a successful weekend to round out the indoor season.

“We were super excited,” O’Reilly said.

The men’s squad did not fare as well, placing 35th out of 43 schools.

“When we dreamt of the IC4A’s, this isn’t what we dreamt of,” men’s Head Coach Mike Glavin remarked. “We were half a step short of what we were hoping for.”

Senior Torey Doaty had success in what was the last indoor track and field meet of his career. He earned a sixth place finish in the 500 meter and was part of the sixth place 4 x 400 meter relay, an event for which he went on to receive All-East honors for the fourth year in a row.

According to Glavin, Doaty has had “a career of example” for the Hawks throughout his four years competing.

The 4 x 400 meter relay has been a successful event in the last four years. This year’s sixth place squad consisted of Doaty, junior Barren McCoy, senior Eddison Gulama, and junior Kenny Evely. Their performance was a season best in the event.

Despite various circumstances that hindered the men’s squad going into the IC4A’s, they were still able to put on an exceptional performance and have a worthwhile weekend.

“We got some experience we wanted for younger guys,” Glavin said of the championships.

While their indoor season comes to a close, men’s and women’s track and field does not get to rest for long, as their outdoor season is just around the corner.

“We have to figure out how we can put everything together for outdoor and have success down the stretch,” Glavin said. “We need to get everyone healthy.”

Coming off of an impressive performance at ECAC’s, O’Reilly believes the women’s squad will enter the spring season with confidence.

“It sets up their whole mind set and they’re excited going into outdoor season,” she said.

The men’s and women’s track and field teams will return to action on March 25 when they travel to West Long Branch, N.J. for the 22nd Annual Monmouth Season Opener.