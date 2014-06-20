It has been an honor

How AGD gave me the bond of sisterhood

Written by Maggie Stewart ’17

I would not consider myself a crier. I do not cry at movies, a song has never moved me to tears, and I just barely shed a tear when my brother said “I do” at his wedding. So when I found myself ugly crying into a napkin at a Dave and Buster’s this past January, I couldn’t help but also laugh at myself.

It was a round of rags and roses at the annual Alpha Gamma Delta (AGD) retreat that brought me to tears. This activity allows members to talk openly about their concerns with the chapter as a whole, affirm people for their accomplishments, or shower someone in adoration. I was so caught off guard by my own emotion that I was also laughing. To this day, I still do not know if everyone was laughing with me or at me for not understanding a word I said.

It is hard for me to even imagine how I got to this point. I came into college with no intention of joining a sorority. When I eventually succumbed to the peer pressure of my suitemates freshman year to go through recruitment, I knew from day one that I wanted to be in AGD. From the rest of my freshman year all the way through my junior year, I created friendships so strong that nothing could shake them.

My sisters were the people who were with me during the absolute toughest times of my life, and they have always been right by my side: in class, on spontaneous adventures, at weekly service, in the car to buy Insomnia cookies at midnight, on The Appalachian Experience, on my living room floor laughing about nothing, on a hill running a half marathon, and as bridesmaids at a fake wedding. AGD introduced me to the women who made me the best possible version of myself.

For those who know me, they know I really do not take life too seriously, yet I sobbed at a glorified arcade and the sentiments of what this sorority has given me. I am also a second semester senior. For many people that means applying for jobs, going out to Manayunk several nights a week, and potentially dropping their activities.

I know someone from every club sports team, Greek chapter, and even service organization that feel like they have “gotten everything out of it they could have.” I could have very easily have said thanks for the memories and left AGD. I would still have the same friends, so what was the difference? Was it worth it to invest my time and energy as an active member when I could enjoy my extra free time and celebrate the “lasts” of college?

I gave this a great deal of thought. It was at that moment during the retreat at Dave and Buster’s that I was certain I had made the right decision. Listening to the sophomores and juniors made me both happy, hopeful, and a bit jealous of all the time ahead of them. They reminded me of all the moments we lifted each other up and how I have been shaped by these women. When my time came, I am not sure I really got my point across between my rambling, laughter, and tears.

My point was that I could not be any prouder to be a part of AGD and to call these people my sister. Life at Saint Joseph’s University will go on after the seniors graduate, and I have zero doubt that all of these women will continue to do great things on this campus.

Jim Valvano, the sports broadcaster once said, “If you laugh, you think, and you cry, that’s a full day. That’s a heck of a day. You do that seven days a week, you’re going to have something special.” AGD is one of the few things in my life that makes me think, laugh, and cry, and it has been an honor to be a part of something this special.