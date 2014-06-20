The role of the media

How newspapers serve the public and the common good

In the currently tense political climate, the integrity of the media has been undermined by accusations of fake news, the development of so-called alternative facts, and the rise of far right and far left media outlets. President Donald Trump made the White House attitude toward the media very clear, stating at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Feb. 24, “A few days ago I called the fake news the enemy of the people, and they are — they are the enemy of the people.” On the same day, Sean Spicer, White House press secretary, barred some news outlets from his media gaggle. The banned news organizations included The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, Politico, BuzzFeed, the BBC, and the Guardian.

As the independent student-run news organization at Saint Joseph’s University, The Hawk is, by extension, impacted by the claims that the media are “an enemy of the people.” The Hawk, originally founded in 1929, is a news organization founded on truthful reportage and rooted in Jesuit principles. The Hawk welcomes writers of all ideologies, beliefs, identities, and backgrounds to contribute to the newspaper. All content is subject to an editorial process, Associated Press Stylebook guidelines, and fact-checking by the editorial board. All editors went through an application process to receive their positions. We reaffirm our dedication to a free and robust media, guided by ethical practices, accurate and fair reporting, and a dedication to serving the public good. All writers share the same responsibility: to educate, entertain, inform, and to hold those in power accountable. Each section—news, opinions, lifestyle, and sports—provides students with an outlet for publication.

The News section produces timely content, that is guided by best practices, journalistic ethics, and intellectually honest reporting. Our reporters must have multiple sources and information in their stories that is supported by verifiable facts and evidence.

The Lifestyle section typically provides more light-hearted articles about topics such as entertainment, arts, travel, profiles, games, movies, music, etc.

The Sports section works diligently to report on athletics on campus at all levels. Writers in this section cover sports stories from a St. Joe’s perspective.

The Opinions section provides a forum for diverse opinions on a range of topics. Content on these pages are also held to journalistic standards and industry best practices. Regardless of the subject matter the writing must be factually accurate, contain no hate speech or personal attacks, and advance conversations on the chosen topic. There are four types of content on the Opinions pages: staff editorials, Letters to the Editor, op-ed pieces, and columnists.

Editorials are written through consensus by the entire Hawk editorial staff, and address a current topic that the staff believes to be relevant to the community. These pieces vary in topic, length, and style from week to week.

Letters to the Editor can be submitted by students, faculty, and staff from the St. Joe’s community. These pieces may address an issue or story previously published in The Hawk.

Op-ed’s are opinions pieces submitted by writers who focus on timely or newsworthy events. These pieces can be personal narratives and reflections, or opinions about local, national, or international issues, that relate to St. Joe’s. The Opinions sections strives to include a variety of topics and perspectives each week to maintain balance within the scope of the section.

A columnist applies for her or his position at the beginning of each semester; however, applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Columnists must write on a weekly, biweekly, or monthly basis. Columns generally revolve around a singular theme, but writers can interpret this theme in a variety of ways.

The Hawk consistently strive to uphold these standards and journalistic ethics. In these challenging and fraught times, we live by the creed of truthful, accurate, and fair repertoire.