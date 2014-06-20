Roses are red, don’t be blue

How to make Valentine’s Day sweet even when you’re single

Whether you’re newly single, or you’ve been riding solo for a while, being alone on the most romantic day of the year can be miserable. When you’re surrounded by pink and red hearts and unwanted PDA everywhere you turn, Valentine’s Day can serve as another reminder that you are on your own. However, instead of being bitter, realize there are things you can do to make your Valentine’s Day sweet.

First things first: being single does not mean you are alone. At Saint Joseph’s University you’re surrounded not only by thousands of people your age, but by other single people who are in the same position as you. Rather than hating what some people refer to as “a pointless holiday invented by greeting card companies,” spread the love this Valentine’s Day. No matter how much you dislike the holiday, people love feeling loved, so take this seemingly insignificant holiday as a chance to remind your friends and family how much you care for them. Surround yourself with people who love you. Get together with a big group of friends, dress up, and go out to a fancy restaurant as a group. It’s no fun to sulk in your room with a tub of ice cream while sobbing at “The Notebook.”

As a college student, there’s no pressure to be in a relationship at this point in your life. To those who have that special someone, congratulations. However, if that does not apply to you, remember that you have the rest of your life to fall in love and settle down, so enjoy being single while you can. Independence is an important stage of life; you must learn to love and appreciate yourself before taking on the challenge of loving another person. Plus, being single on Valentine’s Day means you don’t have to spend money on oversized stuffed animals or expensive flowers that won’t live to see the next week.

If you’re thinking to yourself, ‘I’m done waiting around. I’ve been single for __ years,’ then take this opportunity to make a move on that person you gaze at every time you have class together. Strut your independent self around campus and get your flirt on. The worst thing that can happen is you could get rejected. If that’s the case, you still have your dignity.

Valentine’s Day is an important time to remind yourself that you don’t need to be in a relationship to feel loved. You can show yourself all kinds of love; so treat yourself. Just relax, buy yourself some chocolate, and maybe watch some Netflix. Remember that you’re beautiful and you don’t need anyone to tell you that. I know it can be disappointing to be single on Valentine’s Day, but the worst thing you can do is feel sorry for yourself. Try to remember that Feb. 14 is just another date on the calendar. When the sun rises the next morning on Feb. 15, your “singleness” will not seem so out of place.