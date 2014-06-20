Small town sci-fi for a modern age

Even in the shadow of “Stranger Things,” Netflix’s “The OA” is suspenseful and surprising

Back in December, Netflix released yet another new series that consistently surprised, enlightened, and taunted me: “The OA.” Don’t worry, no spoilers were used in the making of this review.

After years following her mysterious missing person incident, small-town sweetheart Prairie Johnson returns home carrying secrets that are literally much larger than life. But Prairie’s abduction and captivity seemingly cured the blindness she endured from a very young age. All of this information is provided to the audience in the first 10 minutes of the series. Each episode then delves into the cause of her disability, its cure, her captor, the acquaintances made along the way, her escape into the world she once knew, and her perilous plans for the future.

“The OA” is largely comparable to another original Netflix series, “Stranger Things.” These shows are similar in genre—sci-fi with a hint of mystery—but not in plot. Generally, both shows feature a character who goes missing and returns with some foreboding mystery.

Another difference between “The OA” and “Stranger Things” is how well we get to know the characters. I believe “Stranger Things” was more interested in the mystery and shock factor its show had to offer. On the other hand, “The OA” concentrates greatly on the lives of others and emotional bonds. We see into the lives of five diverse and unique people: there’s the misunderstood bad boy, the strained overachiever, the compassionate kid oppressed by parents, the misguided druggie, and the devoted teacher. As their stories slowly unravel, the audience is welcomed into their lives, The bond that these five misfits form with Prairie is beautiful, spiritual, and deeper than the relationships formed in “Stranger Things.” This is important to someone like me, who loves knowing every hardship and tick of the characters on the screen.

I mainly favor “The OA” for its philosophical depth and ethical questions. It’s not a no-brainer, and it requires much attention to the story. I would go to bed thinking about the conflicts and characters. I became obsessed and binge-watched the show (as per usual), but the worst part is that “The OA” was launched way back on Dec. 16. I finished the eight episodes within the first week it was available, and now I must wait until the Netflix higher-ups decide to release another season—which, in fact, has yet to be confirmed. The creators of “The OA” left their viewers abruptly, and we want much more. While the writers do have ideas for season two, Netflix hasn’t released word on whether the series will be renewed as of now.

This series had its fair share of action and depth and always left me thinking or on the edge of my seat. Even after the finale, many questions are left unanswered. Not only that, but you will be clammy and sweaty, with chills scaling your entire body. Okay, maybe not that, but I promise, the finale and cliff hanger of “The OA” will be nothing less than jaw-dropping.