A Hawk in the shadows

A look at life as the women’s basketball mascot

You don’t have to tell Saint Joseph’s University students that our flapping mascot is one of the top basketball traditions in the country. The Hawk earned that title from NCAA.com in 2014.

The men’s basketball Hawk is the face of the university. In addition to the fame, the mascot, Timothy Parks, ’17, receives a full scholarship and his name on a 60-year old list of Hawk mascots that can be found on the university’s athletics website.

However, Parks isn’t the only Hawk flapping at our basketball games. The women’s basketball team has its own mascot, though this Hawk doesn’t receive the scholarship and recognition that Parks does.

The women’s mascot started in 1988 with Larry Lim ’89. Jack Jumper, associate director of athletic communications, said he did not know why the university decided to have a second mascot. He thought maybe it was because of the time commitment since one mascot could not possibly attend every game for both teams. There is very little information on the history of the women’s mascot. Since 1988, there have been 17 mascots for the women’s team. Six of those mascots have been women, while just two women have served as the men’s mascot.

This season’s women’s mascot is sophomore Dom Godshall. Godshall started out as a substitute mascot, filling in for Parks at weddings and university events.

“At first I wasn’t really sure how I was going to like it,” Godshall said. “But right away I was like, ‘This is actually kind of fun.”

As Godshall continued with more events, his love for the job grew. When he was offered the position as the women’s mascot, he accepted without hesitation.

On Dec. 3, I joined Godshall for a game – St. Joe’s against Villanova.

Before the game started, Godshall told me about what a typical game day looks like. He arrives an hour early, circles the court in sweats doing warm-ups, rebounds during the players’ shoot-around, and greets the fans. Then, half an hour before the game, the team heads into the locker room and he puts on the suit. When they come back out to the court, he becomes the Hawk, flapping, taking pictures with fans, and being the face of the team.

During the game, he stands at the corner of the court and flies a figure eight at every break.

“Obviously, just flapping the entire time,” Godshall said to sum up his role.

He really does not stop flapping. Sitting right next to him during the game, I could feel the wind from his wings.

Godshall really did seem to be a part of the team. In addition to the flapping, he would shift with the action – probably because he only had a narrow view through the beak – so he would not miss a single play. He was just as invested in the game as the players were.

“The best part [is] getting to be a part of the team and representing the school that I’ve come to love so much,” Godshall said.

The players also view him as a part of the team. Freshman Katie Armstrong agreed that Godshall is a big part of the team. She said he comes to every practice, both home and away games, and lends a hand whenever he can.

“[He’s] one of the unsung heroes of the team,” she said. “People may take them for granted, and they do a lot of the dirty work.”

Armstrong said that even though others may not recognize him, the team really appreciates all that he does for them.

“I can’t imagine,” Armstrong said, laughing. “We’re in the locker room, he’s not even out on the court yet, and he’s still flapping.”

Though Godshall himself is modest, it is clear that being the mascot is no easy job.

Senior Bobby Lattanzi last season’s women’s Hawk mascot, told me about some of the downfalls of the job. While the time commitment is a big one, there is one major drawback specifically to being the women’s basketball mascot.

“A lot less recognition,” Lattanzi said. “Unless you tell people that you’re the women’s mascot, there’s really no way for them to find out.”

Lattanzi said that the team takes care of a lot of expenses, but there is still a major difference in the benefits of being the men’s mascot versus being the women’s mascot.

Still, Lattanzi genuinely misses his time with the team.

“It’s the ultimate SJU experience,” Lattanzi said. “You’re representing something so much bigger than yourself.”

Although both Lattanzi and Godshall said being the men’s mascot would be a very different experience, neither would trade the experience they’ve had working with the women.

“They’re different environments between the two teams, but it’s still the same great opportunity to put on for my school and cheer our Hawks on,” Godshall said.