Winter wonderland

Students gather in Sourin Parking Lot to celebrate the new semester with an ice skating rank sponsored by Student Senate (Photos by Luke Malanga ’20).

Ice skating event takes place after being postponed

For the first winter in over four years, an ice rink was set up at Saint Joseph’s University for students to enjoy.

Though it was rained out on Dec. 6, the Student Senate-sponsored ice rink made it to campus on the evening of Jan. 19. All Year Sports Galaxy, a portable ice rink company, set up the rink in the Sourin Parking Lot from 5 to 8 p.m.

“It was originally supposed to be for the annual Christmas tree lighting,” Lauren Preski, ’20, member of

the Student Senate Christmas Tree Lighting Committee, said. “But due to inclement weather that day – it was raining – we had to reschedule. So we decided to make it a welcome back event for our fellow Hawks.”

Student Senate used social media as much as possible in order to inform students about the rescheduling, according to Preski. Once they arrived and signed a waiver from the company, students could skate on the ice rink for free and enjoy cookies, hot chocolate, and music.

Joining Preski on the Christmas Tree Lighting Committee were Student Senators Rose Walton, ’19, Mark Bernstiel, ’20, and Ellie Danjolell, ’18. Each Senator played a part in planning the ice skating event.

“It’s been in the planning probably since mid-November,” Walton said. “We knew in the past that there was a portable rink option, so we decided to look at the pricing. Once we found out it was reasonable we decided to make it happen.”

Transporting materials for an ice rink, along with pairs of skates in various sizes, doesn’t sound like an easy feat. According to Preski, however, working with All Year Sports Galaxy to set the ice rink up was fairly simple.

“I found it was really easy, actually,” Preski said. “This is actually the first company we contacted. I’ve been in touch with their president ever since.”

It took the professionals about two hours to set the ice rink up with help from St. Joe’s Facilities staff. After that, it was ready for students to lace up and start skating.

“That was one thing I was worried about,” Walton said. “Not knowing how big our turnout was going to be versus the number of skates they brought. But it turned out fine.”

Mary Schweiker, ’19, was one St. Joe’s student who came out to enjoy the ice rink. She and her former roommate were catching up and trying out their skills on the ice.

“This is a little more difficult than I thought it would be, but it’s fun,” Schweiker said. “The challenge makes it more fun.”

Ultimately, Student Senate members were happy to see their planning finally pay off after a month of postponement.

“This has been a long time coming,” Walton said