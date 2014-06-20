Finding 2016’s silver lining

JILLIAN BUCKLEY ’19

Looking on the bright side with a year in review

As we look back on the closing year, it may seem like 2016 will be defined more by fear than by optimism. The influx of worrisome news stories may make it look as if all hope is lost.

However, while the events of 2016 have left many people shaken and afraid, there is still time to reflect upon positive moments. Think about the ones listed below and many others like them, whenever we find ourselves beaten down by the tough times this year.

1. The Ice Bucket challenge did more than just give us chills: The money it raised helped discover the gene that is the most commonly contributed to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), which has brought scientists one step closer to eliminating it.

2. The Cubs became World Series champions for the first time in 108 years, which simultaneously delighted fans and broke the alleged “curse” put upon the team by a tavern owner in 1945.

3. If you’re feeling nostalgic, Blink-182, Green Day, Sum 41, 3 Doors Down, Elton John, Weezer, Radiohead, Bob Dylan, and many more iconic artists all released new albums.

4. Leonardo DiCaprio won a long-awaited Oscar for “Best Actor in a Leading Role” for his performance in “The Revenant.” His heartfelt speech touched upon the importance of preserving the environment for future generations, stating, “For our children’s children, and for those people out there whose voices have been drowned out by the politics of greed… Let us not take this planet for granted.”

5. We were reassured that magic exists with J.K Rowling’s additions to the Harry Potter franchise through the play “The Cursed Child,” and the movie “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.”

6. Speaking of movies, many 2016 releases appealed to our youthful sides, such as “The Jungle Book,” “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” “Finding Dory,” and “The BFG.”

7. Universities, including Boston University, Pace University, and the University of Kansas, are creating support groups and offering counseling for students who were negatively affected by the 2016 election.

This list is only a small sample of the many positive events that occurred during the year. Recognizing these moments and finding the good in a challenging year can be a meaningful way to prepare ourselves for a positive 2017, In the words of Henry David Thoreau, “What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.”